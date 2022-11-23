Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Moody’s by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after buying an additional 868,456 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after buying an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $173,147,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $294.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $403.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.45.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.73.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

