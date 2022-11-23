Atria Investments LLC Sells 20,211 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,211 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,905,000 after buying an additional 407,220 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,161,000 after acquiring an additional 258,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $16,300,000. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,743,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $238.65 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $135.48 and a one year high of $263.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.36 and a 200 day moving average of $211.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Stories

