Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,054 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.23.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

