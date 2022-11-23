Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,189 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Block by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Block by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 329.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

SQ stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $220.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,401,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,401,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,260,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.70.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.