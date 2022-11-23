Atria Investments LLC Sells 23,853 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,853 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

JMBS opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $52.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00.

