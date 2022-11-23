Atria Investments LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24,550.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $88.85.

