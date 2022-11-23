Atria Investments LLC Trims Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

NYSE TDY opened at $415.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.