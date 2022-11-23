Atria Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,943,000 after purchasing an additional 232,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,642,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Citigroup lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.14. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.59 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.