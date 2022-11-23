Atria Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,812 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

