Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
