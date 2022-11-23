Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Autoscope Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27 million, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoscope Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Autoscope Technologies stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.68% of Autoscope Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.