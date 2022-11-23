Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $58,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $191.30 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $221.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

