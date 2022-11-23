Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 38 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 358,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

RNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The firm has a market cap of $651.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

