Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 108,691 shares.The stock last traded at $141.90 and had previously closed at $141.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Balchem Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem
About Balchem
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Balchem (BCPC)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.