Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 108,691 shares.The stock last traded at $141.90 and had previously closed at $141.66.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Balchem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Balchem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

