Bank of Montreal Can Buys 4,449 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,104,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth $299,619,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,620,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $378.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.81. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $381.99.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler lowered Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

