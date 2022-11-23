Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Bank Polska Kasa Opieki from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Bank Polska Kasa Opieki alerts:

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Price Performance

Shares of OTC:BKPKF opened at C$14.78 on Monday. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki has a 12-month low of C$13.80 and a 12-month high of C$48.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.96.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Company Profile

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.