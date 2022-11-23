Barclays Increases Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Price Target to €35.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from €30.00 ($30.61) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €36.00 ($36.73) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €23.50 ($23.98) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

MGDDY opened at $13.68 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

