Barclays Lowers Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Price Target to €52.00

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Nemetschek from €69.00 ($70.41) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nemetschek from €72.50 ($73.98) to €61.25 ($62.50) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nemetschek from €75.00 ($76.53) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.