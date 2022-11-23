Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.59.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

