Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 63,093 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 63,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $1,803,197.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 611,553 shares in the company, valued at $17,478,184.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional Management alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,219 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $161,789.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 29,135 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $837,631.25.

On Monday, August 29th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $106,596.00.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a market cap of $281.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 43.67 and a current ratio of 43.67. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $63.94.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RM. TheStreet cut Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 709,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 140,529 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 308,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 124,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Regional Management by 736.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 45.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.