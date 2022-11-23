Beat Kahli Acquires 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,747,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beat Kahli bought 10,327 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $112,874.11.

On Monday, November 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 19,355 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $204,582.35.

On Friday, November 11th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $253,250.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Beat Kahli bought 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $244,750.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Beat Kahli bought 11,091 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $101,593.56.

On Friday, October 28th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00.

VOXX International Stock Performance

VOXX stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VOXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VOXX International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VOXX International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

