Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.07 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

