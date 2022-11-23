Berenberg Bank Lowers Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target to GBX 635

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($8.16) to GBX 635 ($7.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 565 ($6.68) to GBX 550 ($6.50) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($4.94) to GBX 441 ($5.21) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 700 ($8.28) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.05) to GBX 528 ($6.24) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.67.

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 0.6 %

ATDRY opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

