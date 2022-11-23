Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $66.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

BERY opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

