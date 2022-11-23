Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

