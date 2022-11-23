BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BGSF Stock Performance

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. BGSF has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $141.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BGSF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BGSF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BGSF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 600,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

