BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $1,904.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,904.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,100 ($24.83) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

About BHP Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

