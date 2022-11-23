BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $1,904.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,904.11.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,100 ($24.83) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
BHP Group Stock Performance
BHP stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64.
Institutional Trading of BHP Group
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.