Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 11,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,242,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.65.

Biohaven Trading Up 7.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $112.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,002.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 945,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after acquiring an additional 702,709 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 610,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 276,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,638,000 after acquiring an additional 488,320 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

