BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $0.92 on Monday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, November 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

