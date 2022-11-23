BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $148.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been given a $148.00 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.15.

BioNTech Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $158.73 on Monday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $374.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $149.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,527,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

