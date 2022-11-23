BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of BJ opened at $73.78 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $544,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

