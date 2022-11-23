BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BRSA stock opened at GBX 205.31 ($2.43) on Wednesday. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 183.26 ($2.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 214 ($2.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £164.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.08.

Get BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melanie Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £20,200 ($23,885.54).

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.