Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $130.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 107.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

SQ opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $220.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 2.37.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,401,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,260,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Block by 1.7% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Block by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

