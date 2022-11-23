Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.35. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
About Blue Foundry Bancorp
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
