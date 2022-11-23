Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.35. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,770,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 593,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 768.3% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 573,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 507,012 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

