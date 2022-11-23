Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$60.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.57.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$50.87 on Friday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$41.12 and a 1-year high of C$61.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

