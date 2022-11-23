Bokf Na Acquires 2,134 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 3,884.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Align Technology by 56,573.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000,000 after purchasing an additional 426,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after buying an additional 156,110 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $191.39 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $688.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.70.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

