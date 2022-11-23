Bokf Na Acquires 2,782 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $242.13 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $385.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.91.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
