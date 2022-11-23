Bokf Na Acquires New Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 165,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

