Bokf Na Buys 1,097 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.1 %

ALB opened at $283.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.80 and a 200 day moving average of $254.36.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

