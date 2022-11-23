Bokf Na Buys 396 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Match Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 143.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $141.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

