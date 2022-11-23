Bokf Na Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

