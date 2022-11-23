Bokf Na Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

