Bokf Na Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 424.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $12,603,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 186,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex Profile

NYSE TREX opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.