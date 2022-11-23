Bokf Na Has $1.07 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $152.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day moving average is $136.46.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

