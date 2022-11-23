Bokf Na Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,513 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 59.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RIVN opened at 28.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of 31.85. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.