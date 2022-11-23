Bokf Na Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diageo Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.02) to GBX 3,350 ($39.61) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.12) to GBX 4,160 ($49.19) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.85) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($52.03) to GBX 4,550 ($53.80) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

