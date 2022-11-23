Bokf Na Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 2.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 195,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cummins by 7.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 14.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $250.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.95. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,214 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,095. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

