Bokf Na Has $1.46 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,882,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

NYSE PNC opened at $164.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average is $160.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

