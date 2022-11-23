Bokf Na Increases Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

