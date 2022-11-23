Bokf Na Invests $1.30 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $209.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $236.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

